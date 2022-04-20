NECO Postpones 2022 Common Entrance Exams Due To Low Registration

The National Examinations Council has postponed the date for 2022 National Common Entrance Examination due to low registration of candidates.

The Council has rescheduled the exams to hold from April 23 to May 7, 2022 to give states with low registration of candidates another opportunity to register more candidates for the examination.

Registration of candidates can therefore continue until the examination dates.

Candidates, parents and guardians were advised to download the new examination from the Council’s website.