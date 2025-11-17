Ned Made Me Believe I Can Never Find A Man Like Him—Daniels

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has said that her now-estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, made her believe she could never find another man like him, as she took to Facebook on Monday to reflect on the turmoil surrounding their marriage and its public unraveling.

In the brief Facebook post, Daniels questioned why their relationship had consistently drawn widespread attention from the moment it began to the period of its collapse.

“Just thinking out aloud. How can a marriage happen and shakes everywhere, it’s ending and still shaking everywhere?? It’s the fact that he made me believe I’m his forever and can never find a man like him. Such a joke!,” she wrote.

The Facebook post came hours after the actress released a lengthy and emotional outburst on Instagram, accusing Nwoko of attempting to destroy her reputation and control her life even after their separation.

“Ned can you actually leave me alone?? Why are you trying so hard to ruin me publicly and privately because you know in my part of the world, a good reputation equals money,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She said she was tired and had been fighting for her freedom since leaving the marriage, alleging that Nwoko had trapped her life from the age of 17.

Daniels further claimed the senator introduced her to ecstasy (Molly) during their marriage just to satisfy him, saying it was the only drug she had ever used.

According to her, Nwoko preferred “wild and erotic” encounters and frequently relied on viagra, which she said triggered repeated blood pressure crises.

“Remember I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of same reason,” she added.

Daniels also accused the lawmaker of trying to use a fake drug report to secure custody of their children, branding the move “insane and demeaning.”

“Hearing from your number one loyalist in your camp (camp wey don scatter) as old as you are you are forming camp against 24years old me. You have been calling me a drug head, then leave me alone !

Saying I need rehab is just your way of trying to discredit me in getting my kids and because you thought I would blackmail you with what I know,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Daniels made references to alleged criminal activities, stating that she had refrained from exposing him because of the kids, but warned she would “dig and spill everything” if he did not back off.

“People insulted us for years and I held us down… at least put some respect on the one per cent I was a good wife and mother since you badly want to paint my remaining 99 per cent as bad,” she wrote, adding that she just wanted to be free.

Regina also accused the senator of attempting to take down her Instagram page, recalling that he previously forced her to deactivate her account when it did not promote him.

“Just marry a new wife and leave me alone isn’t that what you said you will do? Use that one console yourself. People of Delta North your senator has left his responsibilities and focused on small me,” she said.

Her Monday posts come amid an escalating public breakdown between the former couple, with accusations and counter-accusations dominating social media for weeks. Regina insists she is fighting for her independence and her children, while accusing Nwoko of weaponising his influence against her.

Nwoko, on his part, has publicly alleged that Regina struggles with drug dependence. The claim was sharply challenged by her and dismissed by Serenity Royale Hospital, which said a circulating medical report about her supposed treatment was fabricated.

As of press time, Nwoko is yet to respond to the fresh allegations.