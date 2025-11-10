Ned Nwoko Claims Regina Dropped Out Of School Because Of Drug Abuse

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has alleged that his wife, Regina Daniels, dropped out of school due to drug abuse, accusing certain individuals of exploiting her condition to malign him.

In a statement issued by the Communication/Technical Action Team, Office of the Senator, in Abuja on Monday, Nwoko said that a “syndicate of pull-down-Ned” group was taking advantage of his marital issues to tarnish his reputation before the public and the international community.

He said, “The whole world has read her own accounts of substance use, and her former schoolmates have testified online that she and her sister dropped out of school because of drug-related issues. Yet some people keep pushing this false narrative to damage my reputation. She openly admitted to using drugs and said she was on bipolar medication.”

According to the lawmaker, those taking advantage of Regina’s present condition were only out to settle old scores and defame him, warning that they would eventually face justice for their actions.

“The facts are there. Those exploiting her present condition to settle old scores, knowing they have no case against me, will eventually face justice. They must also be careful with the defamatory statements they continue to make because they will be required to prove them,” Nwoko said.

He further claimed that Regina’s history of substance use was verifiable through medical records and could be presented in court if necessary.

“If by now she has not brought up any credible allegation against me, it means there is nothing illegal about me, except that I want her to seek help for rehabilitation—a condition that existed long before our marriage,” he added.

Nwoko described the current social media narratives against him as a “coordinated gang-up” orchestrated by individuals who had targeted him for years.

He said, “Beyond this, the talk about me grabbing land in my hometown is false and unfortunate. The truth is that I was allocated a piece of land, for which I made a genuine offer of payment, to establish the University of Sports, a project that exists today and serves the community. Unfortunately, anyone who seeks progress in our society is often attacked and torn down by their own people. That is the sad difference between us and other ethnic groups.”

He maintained that his political and personal adversaries were using Regina as a weak link to attack his person and credibility, especially since he became a senator.

“It is disheartening to read all this filth being spread online,” Nwoko lamented, adding that “As the saying goes, when a wall cracks, the lizard finds its way in. Regina has become a weak point through which my political and personal enemies are attacking me.”

Speaking on the timeline of his marriage to the Nollywood actress, Nwoko clarified that Regina was born on October 10, 2000, and was 19 years old at the time of their marriage, not 17 as widely claimed.

“For clarity, Regina Daniels was born on October 10, 2000. If she has been married for six years, that means she got married at 19 years old, not 17,” he said.

He added that her family publicly gave her hand in marriage and that her mother personally brought her to him in line with traditional customs.

He went on to say, “Our customs and traditions do not frown upon polygamy. What I did was to marry her honourably, give her a name, and treat her with dignity. Our marriage has been public and transparent. Beyond the social media lifestyle, my world revolved around Regina. I pampered her and cared for her deeply, something everyone who has worked with me across Delta, Abuja, and beyond can testify to.”

He, however, described the situation as part of a witch-hunt against him, aimed at undermining his developmental initiatives and political achievements.

“My decision to marry her properly according to tradition is now being twisted into a tool for political blackmail. This is a witch-hunt that has been ongoing for years, an attempt to stop my developmental strides and tarnish me now that I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Nwoko added