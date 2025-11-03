‘Ned Nwoko Leave My Family Alone’ – Regina Daniels Cries Out Over Alleged Arrests

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has alleged harassment and intimidation by her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In an Instagram story on Monday, the 24-year-old film star claimed her family members were arrested and detained in alleged attempts by her husband to force her back into rehabilitation.

“Someone please, help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind. I never thought I would do this, but my big brother and big sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab. Don’t even get me started on telling the world what you did to me with your stupid rehab talk,” Daniels wrote.

The actress further accused Nwoko of tarnishing her image by labelling her a drug addict, saying she had chosen to remain silent in the midst of provocation.

“You said I’m a drug addict, me wey just dey use am rob body, sir! What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything! Leave my family alone, Ned! And leave me alone too!” she wrote.

She further spoke on the breakdown of their relationship, “It is obvious it’s war! And a big shame that the beautiful but short legacy we built is about to be ridiculed by the whole world. Must things go completely south if partners are no longer interested? My sons and family are the biggest challenge of my life, but I will overcome and give them what they deserve. This is so freaking embarrassing! Hard girl like me crying.”

This is coming weeks after her husband addressed a viral video showing his wife in distress and claiming to be enduring violence in their marriage.

In the footage, which surfaced online on October 18, 2025, Regina could be heard shouting, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much” The clip, which showed at least one man holding a stick, sparked concern over possible domestic abuse.

Responding through a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on October 19, Nwoko denied ever assaulting Regina.

He accused her of battling drug and alcohol abuse that had allegedly led to erratic behaviour.

In a statement titled “Regina’s Unprovoked Carnage and Rampage in My House and in My Absence,” the lawmaker claimed the actress had assaulted domestic staff, destroyed property, and endangered lives during recent violent outbursts.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety,” Nwoko said.

The Delta North senator, who has six wives, maintained that none of his other wives had accused him of violence. He alleged that Regina had turned aggressive, slapping and hitting staff members within 48 hours and vandalising vehicles and windows.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria—especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs,” he stated.

Nwoko further alleged that Regina had threatened a nurse who exposed her alleged substance use, adding that her brother, identified as “Sammy”, was her main supplier.

Regina’s brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman, popularly known as Sammy West, accused the senator of assaulting his sister.

In a post on Instagram, Sammy wrote, “Anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood. Senator Ned Nwoko, you get luck say after you beat my sister again, smash her head for the wall, you wan comot send thugs! I swear I for burst all your jaw.”