Ned Nwoko Validates Regina’s Health Reports, Accuses Siblings of Undermining Treatment

The senator representing Delta North senatorial district, Ned Nwoko, has confirmed the authenticity of the medical and toxicology reports on his wife, Regina Daniels, describing them as “documented, consistent, and deeply alarming.”

In a statement released on Saturday and posted on his official Facebook handle by his communication team lead, Nwoko said the reports currently circulating online were genuine. However, neither the rehabilitation centre nor the hospitals involved leaked them.

Recall that on Thursday, the Abuja facility said the purported home detox report, which claimed Regina was diagnosed with substance use disorder and enrolled for a detox programme beginning September 24, did not originate from them, despite bearing the signature of its Managing Director, Adekunle Adesina.

“Our attention has been drawn to a post on an alleged mid-term home detox report being circulated online in the name of Serenity Royale Hospital with respect to Nwoko Regina.

“We wish to state clearly that the publication and circulation of the said post containing classified information did not emanate from us and respectfully request the public to disregard the same,” the hospital stated.

However, Nwoko said the hospital’s concern was the breach of confidentiality, not the authenticity of the findings.

According to the statement, both the toxicology analysis and the Serenity Hospital report showed the presence of multiple harmful substances in Regina’s system, including marijuana, cocaine, morphine, opiates at extremely elevated levels, and alcohol at a critically dangerous level.

The statement also referenced a separate report from Nizamiya Hospital dated October 3, which revealed that Regina was brought in unconscious as a result of a drug overdose.

They blamed what they described as persistent interference from some of Regina’s siblings as the cause, alleging that they supplied her with alcohol and weed even while she was undergoing rehabilitation.

This interference, the statement said, made effective treatment impossible and remains one of the major reasons Daniels has not completed rehabilitation.

It insisted on therapy, saying Daniel’s recent behaviour and decisions were not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind.

It also stated that efforts to manage the situation privately had failed due to the severity of the substances detected and the documented medical emergency that left her hospitalised.

“Must we wait until Regina reaches a point of irreversible harm before we support her, encourage her to stop substance abuse, and help her commit to rehabilitation?”

“The distinguished senator is genuinely and deeply concerned. His tone, his actions, and his persistence all reflect a man who wants Regina to recover, to be safe, to be clear-minded, and to be present for her two young sons.

“Until those boys are old enough to guide her themselves, he will continue doing everything within his responsibility to help restore her wellbeing and ensure that future choices are made with clarity,” the statement read in part.

It further insisted that the findings speak for themselves, emphasising that Daniels needs consistent treatment, support, and protection, not denial, enabling, and interference.