NEFGAD Commends President Tinubu Over Procurement Act Review

A public procurement advocacy group, Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) has commended the Federal Government over plans to review the public procurement Act, 2007 for possible amendments.

Recall that the Federal Government inaugurated a committee to review and recommend amendments to the 2007 Public Procurement Act. The move, the government said, is to align the law with current economic realities and improve efficiency in public spending.

NEFGAD in a statement signed by its head of office, Mr Akingunola Omoniyi and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja stated that the President has again demonstrated courage and tact in tackling one of the most ‘vicious enemies’ of the country’s growth and development.

He explained that the current public procurement Act enacted was about 15 years ago and is therefore due for review in line with global best practices and changing operational dynamics in the public contracting sector.

Omoniyi pointed out that the review is necessary as the public procurement process in Nigeria has been ridden with corruption and illegalities.

“The Act as it stands has been so bastardized to such an extent that restricted/selective tendenting is now a norm rather than exception with more than 70 percent of procurement proceedings being initiated and concluded in the bedrooms of privileged few on whom the Act placed so much supervisory and regulatory responsibilities.

“The implication of this dastardly act is that 70 percent of the contract sum ended up under the same bedroom through which the procurement proceedings emanated as against solving critical national developmental problems,” he said.

Omoniyi emphasized that the Public Procurement Act is not creating any obstruction or impediment to development as the only timeline set out by the Act is the mandatory six weeks newspaper advertisement period for bid solicitation.

He explained that the wisdom in the mandatory advertisement is to promote competitiveness that will ensure economy and value for money adding that all other timeline and processes are at the discretion of procuring entities.

The statement further emphasized that for the country to be littered with over 11,000 abandoned federal projects alone under a regulated procurement system, shows that it is the corrupt few that are now regulating their pockets.

‘’One of the major contributing factor for the bastardization of the procurement system in the country is that successive governments are in the habit of enforcing the Procurement Act in breach by the non constitution of the national procurement council and appointing Director Generals for the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) through the back door of non-competitive selection,” he said.

He also told the government to make a stiffer sanction against rampant misprocurement, particularly reverse-procurement whereby procurement proceedings are initiated and sometimes concluded without cash backing.