NEFGAD Demands Probe Into NSIB’s Administrative Failures

The Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) has raised alarm over what it described as troubling administrative irregularities at the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and issued by its acting head of office, Barr. Blessing Ojo, the group urged the Federal Government to urgently examine the administrative lapses it observed during two separate visits to the NSIB headquarters.

Ojo said NEFGAD representatives visited the bureau on 25 November 2025 at 3pm to submit an official document but were told by the receptionist that no staff member was available to receive letters from the public and were asked to return the following day.

According to her, the team returned the next day at 2pm only to be informed again that no official was available to accept correspondence.

She said the receptionist explained that the directive came from the Director-General, Alex Badeh Jr, who had allegedly instructed staff not to receive any official letter from the public.

NEFGAD described the development as a shocking display of negligence and internal disorganisation, especially for a federal agency tasked with aviation safety oversight.

“For an agency with a critical mandate in aviation safety, such behaviour of the Director-General and the NSIB is not only unacceptable but undermines public confidence in its professionalism and operational integrity,” Ojo said.

She said the incident amounted to official irresponsibility, raising serious concerns about leadership conduct, oversight, internal structure and staff accountability within the bureau.

“A bureau that is unable to receive a simple letter cannot inspire trust in its capacity to handle matters as sensitive and crucial as safety investigations,” she added.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to direct relevant oversight bodies to investigate the matter and enforce corrective action.

“NEFGAD remains committed to advocating for transparency, accountability and functional governance across all public institutions. Nigerians deserve efficiency, not excuses from agencies funded by taxpayers’ money,” the statement read.