NELFUND Denies Diversion Of UniAbuja Student Loans

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has refuted allegations of student loan diversion by the vice-chancellor and other officials at the University of Abuja.

In a statement, NELFUND clarified that there is no verified evidence establishing that the University of Abuja has diverted, misappropriated, or unlawfully withheld funds disbursements.

On Tuesday, media reports (not THE WHISTLER) alleged that the University of Abuja’s vice-chancellor, the dean of Students’ Affairs, and other senior officials were implicated in wrongful conduct involving the diversion of multibillion-naira funds from NELFUND meant for indigent students.

The reports also claimed that the school management failed to reimburse residual balances to students whose school fees were lower than the actual amounts disbursed to the institution on their behalf by NELFUND.

Responding to the allegations, NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, explained that the Fund operates a structured disbursement and reconciliation framework in line with its statutory mandate.

According to Oluwatuyi, funds are released through established institutional channels, and compliance mechanisms are in place to ensure accountability and transparency.

Regarding any timing issues in crediting student or institutional accounts, NELFUND stated that it engages directly with the relevant institutions for clarification and resolution.

“Where concerns arise regarding timelines of crediting student accounts or institutional reconciliation processes, NELFUND engages directly with the relevant institution to clarify and resolve such matters administratively and in accordance with due process,” the Fund said.

NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to relying strictly on verified documentation, formal reconciliation procedures, and audit mechanisms when addressing any issues relating to its disbursement processes.

It also reiterated its dedication to protecting the interests of eligible Nigerian students and ensuring that all disbursements are applied in accordance with the law.