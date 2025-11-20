NELFUND Disburses N759m In Ogun

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed N759m following a sensitisation programme held at the Crownbirth Event Centre in Ijebu-Ife, Ogun State.

The event, facilitated by Otunba Femi Adewumi and hosted by Dr Oluwadare Kehinde (Hacco), Executive Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, led to an increase in awareness and uptake of the NELFUND student loan scheme across the region.

The sensitisation exercise brought together parents, guardians, students, community leaders, and educational stakeholders, providing them with detailed guidance on how to apply for and access the NELFUND student loan.

This initiative is a federal government programme aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education.

According to NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, disbursements totalling over N759m have been confirmed for the 2024/2025 academic session. The institutions that have acknowledged receipt of funds include Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science & Technology, Omu-Ajose, and Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

Specifically, Sikiru Adetona College of Education received N40,572,500, benefiting 264 students in Batch 1 and 59 students in Batch 2. Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) received a substantial ₦718,585,000, benefiting 3,473 students.

Speaking on the impact of the sensitisation programme, NELFUND’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, praised the collaborative effort.

“Our mission is to democratise access to higher education for every Nigerian student, regardless of financial background. The support from community leaders such as Otunba Femi Adewumi and Dr Oluwadare Kehinde shows what is possible when government institutions and local stakeholders work together.”

He added that NELFUND remained committed to expanding such engagements across all six geopolitical zones to ensure broad awareness and seamless access to the loan scheme.

NELFUND also acknowledged the contributions of Femi Adewumi, whose facilitation of the Ijebu-Ife sensitisation programme played a critical role in the successful uptake recorded in Ogun State.

“Otunba Femi Adewumi’s commitment to educational empowerment demonstrates remarkable leadership. His intervention ensured that students in Ogun State were fully informed and able to access this opportunity,” the MD noted.

The Fund reiterated its dedication to ensuring that every eligible student in Nigeria is informed, supported, and empowered to access the NELFUND student loan. More sensitisation exercises and institutional visits are scheduled across the country as part of ongoing nationwide outreach.