NEMA Conducts Damage Assessment After Gombe Fire

…Joins FRSC In Road Safety Awareness Drive

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Gombe Operations Office, has carried out an on-the-spot assessment of a fire incident that ravaged parts of Dubai Quarters along Bomala Bypass in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency disclosed that the fire destroyed fourteen (14) shops and affected three (3) households, leaving a total of thirty-six (36) individuals impacted.

Officials from the Gombe Operations Office visited the scene to evaluate the extent of the destruction and gather data to guide humanitarian intervention in accordance with NEMA’s core mandate of disaster management and emergency response.

According to the agency, the assessment will enable the federal government to determine appropriate support measures for victims of the incident.

“Our team conducted an on-the-spot assessment following the fire outbreak at Dubai Quarters, Bomala Bypass, Akko LGA. Preliminary findings revealed that three households were affected while 14 shops were completely razed, impacting 36 individuals,” the statement read.

The agency also used the opportunity to sensitise residents on the importance of fire safety, especially as the dry season approaches. It cautioned the public against practices such as electrical overload, improper storage of fuel, and the use of open flames near flammable materials, which often contribute to fire outbreaks.

“Fire safety awareness is critical during the dry season. We urge residents to take necessary precautions to prevent avoidable disasters,” NEMA added.

Meanwhile, the Gombe Operations Office also participated in the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ember Month Road Safety Campaign and Town Hall Meeting held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo Mega Park, Gombe.

The event, themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” brought together road safety stakeholders, transport unions, government agencies, and members of the public to deliberate on measures to curb road accidents during the festive Ember months.

Representing NEMA, the Head of Operations reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to partnering with the FRSC and other relevant bodies to promote safe driving habits, enhance public sensitisation, and strengthen emergency response capabilities across Gombe State.

Participants at the meeting identified distracted driving, overloading, excessive speeding, and disregard for traffic rules as major causes of road crashes during the Ember period. They called for sustained awareness campaigns and collective responsibility among all road users.

NEMA emphasised that the collaboration with FRSC highlights its proactive approach to disaster risk reduction through advocacy, preparedness, and community engagement.