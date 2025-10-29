NEMA Conducts Flood Assessment Across States

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) operations offices in Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Lagos on Tuesday carried out separate engagements aimed at improving disaster preparedness, assessment, and emergency management.

NEMA’s Port Harcourt office, in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA), conducted an on-the-spot assessment of flood-affected communities in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The assessment, which covered Adagbabiri and Sagbama communities, followed reports of flooding that submerged farmlands, homes, and access roads, disrupting livelihoods and displacing several residents.

The Head of NEMA Port Harcourt Operations Office, Mr. Eric Ebhodaghe, dispatched a team led by Mr. Felix Akakara, Assistant Chief Search and Rescue Officer, alongside Hon. Ernest Akuna, BYSEMA’s Director of Training and Development, for the assessment.

The team was received by community leaders who provided firsthand accounts of the damage.

According to NEMA, preliminary findings revealed that rising river levels and persistent rainfall caused extensive flooding, forcing premature crop harvesting and pushing families to seek refuge with relatives.

NEMA noted that the flood was worsened by the area’s low-lying terrain and proximity to riverbanks.

Community leaders appealed for Federal Government intervention through NEMA to support affected households and restore livelihoods.

In a related development, the NEMA Owerri Operations Office reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enhance disaster management and emergency response in Imo State.

The Head of Operations, Mr. Igwe Nnamdi Chukwudi, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the NSCDC State Command Headquarters, where they were received by the State Commandant, Mr. Basil Chinaka Igwebueze, and his management team.

During the visit, Mr. Igwe emphasised the need for stronger synergy in joint operations, information sharing, and public safety campaigns.

He also proposed the appointment of a Desk Officer within NSCDC to serve as liaison with NEMA and offered free training sessions for NSCDC personnel on emergency response and disaster management techniques.

Igwebueze commended NEMA for its leadership role in national disaster response and expressed readiness to collaborate, particularly in disaster prevention, risk reduction, and addressing pipeline vandalism—a major concern in the state.

Deputy Commandant, Emma Nwandu, echoed the commitment to sustained partnership, describing the engagement as a crucial step toward improving service delivery and disaster readiness.

In Lagos, the NEMA Operations Office paid a familiarisation visit to the South-West Regional Office of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to strengthen collaboration and enhance response capacity during search and rescue operations.

The Head of Operations, Mr. Olatunde Mohammed, led the delegation, which was received by Mr. Yang Mingli, Deputy General Manager of CCECC’s South-West Regional Office.

Mr. Mohammed appreciated CCECC for its prompt assistance during recent building collapse incidents at Alagomeji, Yaba, and Coates Street, Lagos Island.

He noted that the company’s proximity to disaster-prone areas and its technical resources make it a vital partner in emergency response efforts.

“Disaster management is a shared responsibility. We recognise the role of the private sector, and we appreciate CCECC’s continued support in emergency operations,” he said.

In his response, Yang reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting national emergency operations and expressed willingness to assist in capacity building and future disaster response activities, provided safety standards are maintained.