NEMA Receives 131 Nigerian Returnees From Niger, Confirms 7 Deaths In Gombe Canoe Mishap

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 131 Nigerian returnees from Agadez, Niger Republic.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, NEMA said the returnees were received through the Aminu Kano International Airport in the early hours of Thursday, October 30, 2025, at about 5:17 a.m., under the Assisted Voluntary Return Programme supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to NEMA’s Kano Operations Office, the 131 returnees comprised 118 male adults, four female adults, two male children, and seven female children.

They were received by NEMA officials in coordination with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and other critical partners.

The agency said upon arrival, the NIS conducted biometric registration and documentation to facilitate identification and reintegration processes.

The returnees were later taken to the NIS Training School in Kano for further profiling on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The returnees were provided with humanitarian support such as meals, drinking water, medical screening, ambulance services, and logistics, which is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a safe, dignified, and humane return for its citizens.

Meanwhile, the NEMA Gombe Operations Office has conducted an on-the-spot assessment following a tragic canoe accident in Nafada LGA, Gombe State, which claimed seven lives.

The victims reportedly drowned when their canoe, carrying them back from farmlands, capsized due to strong currents and overloading.

The agency said its Gombe team deployed to the scene for verification and engaged stakeholders, including the Gombe State Fire Service, local authorities, traditional leaders, and community volunteers.

During the visit, NEMA sensitized local divers and residents on safe water transportation practices, and stressed the dangers of overcrowding and the importance of using life jackets.

The agency also emphasised continuous community-level awareness on disaster risk reduction in riverine areas.

NEMA Gombe Office extended condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed its commitment to working with state and local authorities to promote safety and prevent future tragedies.