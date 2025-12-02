NEMA Receives 182 Nigerians Repatriated From Niger Republic

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Kano Operations Office received a total of 182 citizens repatriated from Niamey, Niger Republic, under the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return programme supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government.

The agency, in an X post on Tuesday, said the returnees arrived aboard ASKY Airlines at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) at about 10:55 a.m. on November 27, 2025, and were received in a coordinated operation led by NEMA.

According to the agency, upon arrival, the returnees were immediately transported to the Nigeria Immigration Service Training School, where they were provided temporary accommodation and taken through comprehensive profiling.

The exercise, conducted on Friday, November 28, was part of standard procedures designed to document their identities, assess their needs, and ensure their smooth reintegration.

The reception operation was jointly facilitated by NEMA, IOM, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and several other supporting agencies.

Their coordinated efforts ensured the reception was smooth, orderly, and without any recorded incident.

A breakdown of the returnees shows that the group comprised 43 adult males, 56 adult females, 47 male children, and 36 female children.

Officials said each individual would undergo further assessment as part of the reintegration support provided under the voluntary return framework.