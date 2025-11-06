NEMA Rescues Trapped Victim In Jos Trailer Crash

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Sensitises Lagos Residents

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has rescued a victim in a trailer crash in Jos, Plateau State.

The Jos Operations Office of NEMA intervened after a distress call from an officer of the Federal Fire Service following a trailer crash that occurred around 2:37 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Plateau State.

The incident involved a trailer loaded with POP cement that rammed into the Operation Rainbow Office in Jos. The vehicle had two occupants — the driver and his assistant. While the driver escaped unhurt, the assistant was severely trapped from the waist down.

According to NEMA’s post on X, its Emergency Response Team (ERT) collaborated with other agencies to carry out a coordinated rescue operation that lasted nearly three hours.

It noted that advanced extrication techniques were used to free the trapped victim, who was later rescued alive but sustained fractures on both legs. He was immediately taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Advertisement

Stakeholders involved in the rescue operation include the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), and the Federal Fire Service.

In a separate event, NEMA’s Uyo Operations Office distributed relief materials to flood-affected communities in the Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

The exercise, conducted on behalf of the agency’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, was supervised by the Head of Relief and Rehabilitation, Officer Akpakpan Victor.

He extended NEMA’s sympathies to the victims and noted that the intervention followed an on-the-spot assessment and subsequent approval by the DG.

NEMA distributes relief materials to flood-affected communities Akwa Ibom State

Advertisement

Representing the Member of the Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Barr. Ime Okon, his Director General, Mr. Goodwin Mbeke, expressed gratitude to NEMA and the Federal Government for their prompt response.

He highlighted the hardship faced by flood victims and appealed for sustained support to aid their recovery.

The distribution event had in attendance the Paramount Ruler of Itu, HRH Ededet Akpan Inyang; Vice Chairman of Itu LGA, Rt. Hon. Helen Ita, traditional rulers, council officials, representatives of the Akwa Ibom State Emergency Management Agency (AKSEMA), the Red Cross Society; the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and media representatives.

Beneficiaries such as Chief Emmanuel Akra, Eno Asanga, and Alice Ukeme appreciated NEMA and called for additional non-food relief materials to help restore their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, NEMA’s Operations Office took part in a sensitisation and advocacy campaign organised by the Lagos State Command and Control Centre (CCC) to promote public awareness on the use of emergency toll-free numbers — 112 and 767.

The campaign, held on November 5, 2025, commenced at the Alausa Secretariat, where participants, including emergency response agencies, embarked on an awareness walk across the Secretariat and adjoining routes. Pamphlets were distributed to residents, and participants engaged the public with the slogan, “See Something, Say Something.”

Advertisement

The sensitisation was led by Mr. Olatunde Mohammed. The NEMA Lagos team supported the exercise with personnel and an ambulance, educating residents on how the toll-free lines can ensure a timely response to fire outbreaks, road accidents, medical emergencies, security threats, and other crises.

Stakeholders reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening emergency communication and ensuring public safety in Lagos State.

Also, NEMA reaffirmed its nationwide mandate of saving lives, alleviating suffering, and fostering public awareness on emergency preparedness and response.