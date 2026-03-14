NEMA Warns Of Fire Outbreaks, Health Risks As Heatwave Intensifies

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The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has cautioned Nigerians about the increased risk of fire outbreaks and heat-related health challenges due to rising temperatures across parts of the country.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the agency’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, on behalf of the Director-General, Zubaida Umar.

According to the agency, the prevailing heatwave conditions have heightened the likelihood of fire incidents and health complications, urging citizens to take preventive measures.

“Following the recent rise in daily temperatures and heatwave conditions across parts of the country, the National Emergency Management Agency cautions on the heightened risk of fire disasters and related health challenges that may arise from the prevailing weather situation,” the statement said.

NEMA noted that the elevated temperatures currently being experienced in many parts of the country had also been confirmed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in its recent forecasts.

“The agency noted that the elevated temperatures being experienced in many parts of the country have been confirmed in recent forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, which indicates the likelihood of persistent heat conditions during this period,” the statement added.

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The Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Umar, therefore advised Nigerians to exercise caution in handling and using materials that could easily trigger fire outbreaks, particularly under extreme heat conditions.

She emphasised the need for proper storage of flammable substances, avoidance of bush burning, and ensuring that electrical connections are properly maintained to reduce the risk of fire incidents.

Beyond fire safety, the NEMA boss advised Nigerians to take precautionary steps to protect themselves from heat-related health challenges.

“In addition to fire safety, the DG NEMA advised citizens to take preventive measures against heat-related health challenges by staying well hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and paying special attention to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and persons with underlying health conditions,” the statement said.

She also urged residents to remain attentive to weather forecasts and safety advisories issued by relevant authorities, particularly NiMet and emergency management agencies, while encouraging communities to promptly report any fire outbreak or emergency to the appropriate response agencies.

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The Director-General reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to sustained public awareness and proactive disaster risk reduction in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to safeguard lives, property, and the environment.

The advisory comes days after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency warned about extreme heat stress affecting millions of citizens across the country.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, March 10, NiMet said temperatures were expected to rise above 40°C in several states, with humidity levels worsening the discomfort and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

States expected to experience the most severe conditions include Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, and Cross River, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Northern states such as Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto are also on high alert, according to the agency.