NEMSA Blames Poor Power Supply On Ageing Infrastructure, Vandalism

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has identified ageing infrastructure, insufficient generation, and vandalism as some of the factors responsible for the inadequate electricity supply in Nigeria.

NEMSA Area Inspection Engineer, Ibadan, Mr Sakariyau Babatunde, stated this during the 2025 anniversary of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Babatunde stated that the development and availability of electricity to an average Nigerian had remained a dilemma despite various reforms in the sector.

He, however, noted that the availability of electricity was essential due to its impact on socio-economic development, technology, and industrialisation.

Babatunde called on the government and other stakeholders in the electricity sector to collaborate to address the country’s power challenges.

He said LECAN, being a licensed body, has a role to play in ensuring the improvement and reliability of the power supply system by adhering to the standards of wire installation procedures.

“This will help reduce power fluctuations, overloads, and system failures that can damage appliances and affect productivity.

“Licensed electrical contractors are indispensable because they are the implementers of standardisation and regulations; their expertise ensures that electrical installations are safe and electrical accidents are reduced,” he said.

LECAN Chairman, Oyo State, Mr Sylvester Gbogi, called on the government and the public to patronise licensed electrical contractors to prevent poor wiring, which leads to electrical shock, fire, or explosion.

Gbogi reaffirmed LECAN’s commitment to capacity building, professionalism and collaboration with government agencies and stakeholders to ensure safety in the power sector.

“We want more government recognition, and the government should give anything relating to electricity to the licensed electrical body and stop patronising quacks,” he said.

The President, Tradesmen and Artisan Association of Nigeria, Chief Kamarudeen Salawudeen, called for adherence to safety standards in electricity installation by patronising licensed electrical bodies.

Mr Babatunde Paimo, the immediate past Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Ibadan Chapter, described LECAN as a critical player in stabilising the nation’s electricity supply.

Paimo said that professionalism, safety and integrity in the conduct of LECAN members were critical in electricity installation, adding that a wrong connection could bring down the whole community.

He called for continuous training of LECAN members to be abreast with evolving technologies, and the importance of collaborating with other relevant electricity bodies for Nigeria’s progress.

Mr Remi Oseni, member representing Ibarapa East/Ido Constituency in Oyo State, said LECAN had remained a partner in stabilising Nigeria’s electricity.

Oseni, represented by his Senior Legislative aide, Alhaji Akeem Okedina, affirmed the government’s collaboration with LECAN.

He said a stable electricity supply remained one of his objectives, having distributed 20 transformers to his constituency, while 15 others are being expected.

(NAN)