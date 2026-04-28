Nenadi Usman Emerges Labour Party Substantive National Chairman

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Sen. Nenadi Usman has been elected National Chairman of the Labour Party at the party’s national convention held in Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday.

Usman had previously been appointed to head the party’s National Caretaker Committee on September 4, 2024, during a National Executive Committee meeting in Umuahia, following a leadership vacuum created by the expiration of the tenure of the former National Working Committee.

She led the party through a period of internal disputes, with her leadership later affirmed by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in rulings delivered in January and April 2026 respectively.

In her acceptance speech, Usman thanked party members for their support and pledged to reposition the party for greater success. She also assured members of her commitment to unity, peace and reconciliation within the party.

She commended the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for his support and pledged not to disappoint party faithful.

With her emergence, Usman became the first woman to be elected National Chairman of a political party in Nigeria.

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Speaking at the event the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti urged the newly elected National Working Committee to provide purposeful leadership and strengthen the party’s structures across the country.

Other members elected into the National Working Committee include Iheanacho Obioma as National Secretary; Nike Oriola as Deputy National Chairman; Ken Eluma Asogwa as National Publicity Secretary; Oluchi Oparah as National Organising Secretary; Anslem Eragbe as National Financial Secretary; and Hilda Dokubo as National Women Leader.

The newly elected National Working Committee was subsequently sworn in at the convention.

Meanwhile the Abia State chapter of the Labour Party Nigeria has formally congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) led by Senator Nenadi Usman as National Chairman and Honorable Iheanacho Obioma as National Secretary, describing their emergence as a defining moment in the party’s quest to consolidate its growing national influence and internal stability.

In a statement that signals renewed unity within the party, the state leadership also paid glowing tribute to the outgoing interim leadership for what it described as “courageous and strategic efforts” in navigating the party through a turbulent period marked by internal disputes and political uncertainties.

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Speaking to journalists shortly after the development, the Abia State Chairman of the party, Hon. Peter Azubuike, expressed confidence in the capacity of the new national leadership to reposition the party for greater success ahead of future electoral engagements.

According to Azubuike, the emergence of the new NWC presents a fresh opportunity to strengthen party structures, deepen internal democracy, and reinforce the Labour Party’s commitment to delivering people-oriented governance across Nigeria.

He assured the national leadership of unwavering support from the Abia chapter, stressing that the state would remain a stronghold of the party and a model for progressive governance.

“Our commitment in Abia is total. We will work in close collaboration with the national leadership to ensure that the vision and objectives of the Labour Party are not only achieved but sustained. Abia will continue to play a strategic role in the growth and expansion of the party,” Azubuike stated.

Azubuike also expressed profound appreciation to the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for his unwavering support and steadfast commitment to the Labour Party, describing him as the party’s foremost ambassador and driving force behind its growing popularity and acceptance.

The chairman further commended party faithful across the state for their resilience, loyalty, and steadfast belief in the ideals of the Labour Party, noting that their support has been instrumental in keeping the party united despite past challenges.