NEPC Moves To Increase Nigeria’s Share Of Global Ginger Market

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has revealed that the country is the least priced in the global market despite producing 31 million metric tonnes of ginger.

Advertisement

The Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak disclosed this in a statement on Monday, stating that the country is facing difficulties in its ginger production, which has led to the down pricing of the product.

He said, “Despite its potential in ginger production, Nigeria accounts for a miserly 3 per cent in the global export market share and it is the least priced.

“This is due to quality issues caused by dearth of critical infrastructure and lack of cutting-edge technology for processing the commodity thereby resulting in poor market penetration”.

Advertisement

Yakusak said, in a bid to boost the nation’ ginger export and increase its market value, the NEPC will collaborate with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) of the Netherlands.

He assured Nigerians of positive results through the CBI Market Orientation Mission (MOM), ongoing in the Netherlands and France with 17 Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the Ginger value chain.

The NEPC boss explained that the MOM programme will leverage the potential of the commodity to get more value and diversify its market through sustainability, improved quality, certification, organic production and refined processing.

He, however, said activities on the mission will include practical workshops on export market access, visits to companies who are prospective buyers of Nigeria spices in Rotterdam, and participation in Food Ingredients Europe (FIE) in Paris, France.

Nigeria is the leading producer of ginger in Africa, and the third producer in the world after India and China. The product is also in high demand in the global market due to its natural and distinct features of pungency, aroma and oil content.