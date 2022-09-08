NEPC, NOA To Drive ‘Export For Survival’ Campaign In 36 States

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council and the National Orientation Agency have agreed to partner to create awareness for the Export for Survival campaign in 36 states of the federation.

The move is part of strategic collaboration to promote the export of Made-in-Nigerian products and thereby increase foreign exchange earnings for the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak while on a working visit to the NOA in Abuja.

Yakusak who led a team of NEPC management to the NOA explained that the visit was borne out of the need to seek strategic collaboration with relevant government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in a bid to rejuvenate the nation’s fragile economy in the wake of dwindling revenue from crude oil.

He pointed out that the hashtag Export4Survival is a patriotic call on all Nigerians to realize the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development and boosting our foreign exchange earnings.

“We must export our goods and services or perish. That is the only way the country could create jobs, create wealth and ensure a sustainable economy that guarantees prosperity for all Nigerians”, he added, according to a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPC, Ndubueze Okeke

Responding, the NOA Director General, Dr. Garba Abari commended the NEPC for initiating the Export4Survival campaign.

He expressed optimism that the campaign would increase the awareness of opportunities in the sector and benefits of exporting Nigerian goods and services to the overall growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

With 813 offices spread across the country, Abari said the NOA was strategically positioned to help the Council drive the campaign to the 36 states of the federation as well as the 774 local governments areas.

“Export4Survival is indeed strategic in finding a solution to the nation’s fragile economy. It is the only way to regain the value of the Naira as it will create wealth and job opportunities for all Nigerians”, he noted.