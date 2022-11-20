NEPC Set To Begin Massive Recruitment Of Nigerians Into Non-Oil Export Business

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has unveiled plans to commence the massive recruitment of people into the non-oil export business.

The Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, said this during a chat with journalists in preparation of the council’s export week scheduled to hold from November 24 to 26, 2022.

The NEPC Boss said the plan to recruit many Nigerians to embrace non-oil sector was based on the conviction that this sector will guarantee Nigeria’s economic survival.

Yakusak said there is a need for Nigerians to embrace non-oil export, adding that it is critical in growing the economy, providing more jobs, and addressing insecurity in the country.

He said the event was NEPC’s strategic efforts of imbibing, sustaining and deepening an export culture in the non-oil export ecosystem.

He also said revenue generated from non-oil exports which increased to $2.6 billion from January to June 2022 spurred the council into organising the export week.

He said, “The objective is to keep the “Export4Survival” campaign in the front burner of national discourse using the Export Week as a strategic information and communication tool to change the narratives.

“We envisage that the Export Week will provide a path for business and sector led activities to thrive as well as help entrepreneurs particularly SMEs look out for new opportunities in the sector.

“Therefore, it is vital for these businesses to have the support and information they need to become successful.

“It is against this backdrop that the Council have lined up series of events to mark the Export Week. However, it is important to state here that one of the key objectives of the Export Week is to highlight the significance of exporting to the country’s economy by strengthening and deepening interactions and partnerships with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector.

“Furthermore, the ultimate goal is to ensure that the events that have been lined up will become an avenue for massive recruitment of people into the non-oil export net. We want Nigerians to step into the reality that the only way to guarantee our economic survival is through non-oil export.

“We are therefore embarking on a massive sensitization and renewed partnerships with the private and public sector, not just at the national level but also at the sub-national level.”