NEPZA Calls On EU To Invest In Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has called on the European Union (EU) to integrate Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) into European value chains, highlighting the potential for stronger economic growth, industrialisation, and regional development.

Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, Managing Director and CEO of NEPZA, said this on Monday during a trade and investment facilitation meeting at the European House in Abuja.

Addressing European diplomats and trade officials, Ogunyemi said: “Our discussion today examines how Nigeria’s Free Zones, under NEPZA’s strategic framework, can serve as effective platforms to enhance EU–Nigeria economic cooperation amid significant global changes.”

He emphasised that as the global economic order shifts, the EU should leverage Nigeria’s SEZs to expand and deepen its economic partnership with the country.

“Increased EU activity along Nigeria’s SEZ corridors would reduce overreliance on limited suppliers, safeguard critical supply chains, and boost economic engagement in West Africa’s high-growth regions,” he added.

Ogunyemi noted that while Europe remains Africa’s leading trade and investment partner with €355bn in goods trade and over €100bn in services trade in 2024 the continent’s heavy reliance on raw material exports presents a strategic challenge.

He argued that investment in SEZs would encourage value addition, industrial growth, human capital development, and more sustainable supply chains.

The meeting was attended by Ambassadors from EU member states, Heads of Delegation, and representatives from the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

NEPZA’s call reflects a broader push for mutually beneficial partnerships between Europe and Africa, with SEZs positioned as key drivers of economic diversification and shared prosperity.