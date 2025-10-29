NERC Reaffirms Commitment To Power Reforms

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced plans to mark its 20th anniversary, which makes it two decades of regulatory leadership in shaping the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by NERC quoted its acting Chairman of the Commission and Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, as describing the milestone as both a moment of reflection and a renewed commitment to NERC’s founding mandate.

“This 20th anniversary is not just a milestone; it is a reaffirmation of our mandate to protect consumers, promote investment, and ensure a level playing field in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

“We remain committed to driving reforms that deliver tangible value to Nigerians,” Oseni said.

Established on October 31, 2005, under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), now replaced by the Electricity Act 2023, NERC has played a central role in steering the evolution of Nigeria’s electricity market—from the early post-reform years and sector unbundling to the privatisation of generation and distribution companies and the management of successive electricity market stages.

“Over the past two decades, the Commission has implemented key policies aimed at deepening market transparency, strengthening investor confidence, and safeguarding consumer interests.

Advertisement

“These include tariff reforms, metering initiatives, and regulatory frameworks designed to ensure reliable service delivery and financial sustainability across the value chain,” Oseni said.

According to NERC, these activities are intended to foster collaboration, innovation, and public engagement, core principles that have guided the Commission’s operations over the years.

Oseni, however, reaffirmed NERC’s determination to strengthen the regulatory environment and support Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

“Our journey has been one of growth, learning, and resilience. We will continue to build a regulatory framework that balances the needs of consumers and operators while advancing the nation’s quest for reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity,” he said.