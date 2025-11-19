NERC Reports 40% Plant Availability, Grid Stability Remains Weak

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that the country’s power plants recorded improved performance in October.

The commission, however, announced that the grid voltage and frequency stability remained outside prescribed operational limits.

According to the Commission’s latest Operational Performance of Power Plants fact sheet, grid-connected plants recorded a Plant Availability Factor (PAF) of 40 per cent during the month, up by two per cent.

It stated that out of the nation’s 13,625MW of installed capacity, an average of 5,506MW was available for dispatch, a 6% increase from the previous month.

Despite this improvement, only 78 per cent of available generation capacity was utilised.

During the month under review, an average hourly energy generation stood at 4,290MWh/h, representing a 5 per cent rise.

Advertisement

NERC disclosed that system stability indicators fell short of regulatory thresholds.

It added that grid voltage fluctuated between 294.55kV and 346.90kV, dipping below and rising above the target band of 313.50–346.50kV.

NERC added that the grid frequency performance also remained unstable, oscillating between 49.46Hz and 50.69Hz—well outside the prescribed 49.75–50.25Hz range.

During the period, hydropower stations outperformed their thermal counterparts in availability.

The breakdown shows that Zungeru posted a 100 per cent PAF (700MW available), followed by Jebba at 93 per cent and Kainji at 75 per cent.

Advertisement

Other strong performers included Ihovbor (Unit 2) at 89 per cent and Shiroro at 74 per cent.

On the other hand, gas-powered plants such as Odukpani (31 per cent), Delta (45 per cent), and Egbin (50 per cent) operated far below installed capacity, reflecting ongoing challenges with gas supply, maintenance, and ageing infrastructure.

A number of plants, including Alaoji and Ibom Power, recorded zero available capacity throughout the period.

The report shows that the top ten energy producers accounted for 80 per cent of total generation in October.

It stated that Kainji delivered the highest load factor at 95 per cent, followed by Olorunsogo (Unit 1), Ikeja West, Dadin-Kowa, and Omoku, all at or near full utilisation of available capacity.

However, Zungeru, despite having full availability, recorded a relatively low load factor of 47 per cent, indicating limited dispatch due to grid constraints or water management considerations.

Advertisement

Also, during the period, several grid-connected plants continued to struggle, with Sapele Steam posting a 2% availability factor, Omotosho (2) recorded 3%, while Ihovbor (1) and Olorunsogo (2) posted 12% and 14% respectively.

Also, only a few small-capacity stations, such as Dadin-Kowa (40MW), Ikeja (110MW), and Igbabo (45MW), operated at 100% availability.

With just 5,506MW available out of 13,625MW installed, Nigeria’s generation fleet continues to deliver far below potential.