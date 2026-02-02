NERC Seeks Faster Resolution Of Power Sector Disputes

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that a Practice Direction on electricity-related matters will soon be gazetted.

The move is expected to improve the efficiency, consistency, and speed of power sector dispute resolution across the judiciary.

The NERC Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Mr Dafe Akpeneye, disclosed this when the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Hon Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo (Rtd), paid a visit to the NERC office in Abuja.

Akpeneye explained that the Practice Direction, being developed through the NJI platform and its linkages with the Federal High Court, would provide clearer procedural guidance for courts handling electricity-related cases, ensuring better-informed and more predictable judicial outcomes.

According to him, the initiative builds on the success of NERC’s annual capacity-building seminars for judges, which have enhanced judicial understanding of the power sector’s regulatory framework.

He noted that another session is scheduled for February 2026.

“The Practice Direction will consolidate the gains from our engagements with the judiciary and further streamline litigation processes in the electricity sector,” Akpeneye said.

Earlier, the NJI Administrator had commended NERC for its sustained efforts in training judges on power sector policies, regulations and reforms.

He described the collaboration as critical to the effective adjudication of electricity disputes.

Adejumo reaffirmed the NJI’s commitment to deepening the partnership, stressing that a well-informed judiciary is essential to resolving complex power sector litigations and supporting sector stability.

The NERC Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, who received the NJI delegation alongside the Commission’s Vice Chairman, Dr Yusuf Ali, and senior management staff, assured that NERC would continue to strengthen engagement with the judiciary through targeted and regular training programmes.