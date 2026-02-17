NERC To Improve Service Delivery With New Complaint Resolution Guidelines

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has outlined a three-step process for electricity consumers seeking redress for power supply, billing, and metering issues nationwide.

In a public advisory shared on its official X handle on Tuesday, the commission urged customers experiencing prolonged outages, estimated billing, faulty meters, or voltage fluctuations to first lodge their complaints with their respective electricity Distribution Companies.

According to the regulator, Distribution Companies remain the primary point of contact for all electricity-related grievances and are mandated to address both technical and commercial complaints within stipulated timelines.

NERC advised consumers to ensure they obtain a complaint reference number after reporting any issue and to keep records of all communications to enable effective follow-up where necessary.

The commission explained that if the DisCo does not resolve the matter, customers residing in states that have transitioned to a State Electricity Regulator should escalate their complaints to the appropriate state regulator.

It further stated that consumers in states yet to establish a State Electricity Regulator, or those who require additional intervention, can contact the NERC Call Centre for assistance.

Providing the contact details, the commission listed the helplines as 0201 344 4331 and 0908 899 9244, assuring Nigerians that it remains committed to ensuring complaints are heard and properly addressed.

The advisory is part of ongoing efforts by the power sector regulator to strengthen consumer protection and improve service delivery within Nigeria’s electricity market.