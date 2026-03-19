NESREA Seals Chemical Industry In Oyo

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed off Bond Chemicals Industries Limited in Oyo State for environmental violations

The agency’s Assistant Director of Press, Nwamaka Ejiofor, in a statement on Thursday, said the enforcement action, which took place on Wednesday, was taken after the Agency received a public complaint, further supported by independent verification, regarding the discharge of untreated effluent into the environment.

According to her, a compliance inspection carried out by officials from the South West Zonal Office on February 18, 2026 revealed that the facility had no functional Effluent Treatment Plant, and was discharging untreated wastewater with offensive odour directly into the environment in contravention of applicable environmental standards and regulations.

“Following the inspection, the facility was duly notified and issued directives to immediately abate the environmental nuisance by installing and operating an effluent treatment system in line with regulatory requirements, and also to obtain the required permits,” the Agency said.

It added that a follow-up inspection revealed that the facility failed to comply with the Agency’s directives, which prompted the sealing of the facility to prevent further environmental degradation and to safeguard public health.

Advertisement

The Director General of NESREA Prof. Innocent Barikor, urged all industry operators to comply fully with environmental regulations including the installation and proper operation of pollution control equipment, warning that the agency will continue to intensify its monitoring and enforcement activities nationwide and will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against any facility found to be in violation.