NESREA Shuts Abuja Quarry After Unsafe Blast Injures 11 Students

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down a quarry in Dutse area of the Federal Capital Territory after a blasting operation went terribly wrong, injuring students and staff of a nearby school.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when flying rocks from the quarry’s blasting operation damaged Graceland High School, injuring 11 students and 2 staff members who were writing exams at the time.

According to a statement by the Assistant Director (Press) at NESREA , Nwamaka Ejiofor on Thursday, the blast, which happened at about 12:30 pm, also damaged nearby shops.

According to NESREA, the quarry, Cornerstone managed by Istanbul Quarry, failed to follow proper operating procedures, putting lives at risk.

Advertisement

“What happened is life-threatening, that was why we had to move in immediately to seal the facility,” NESREA’s Deputy Director, Conservation Monitoring, Glory Uboh stated.

She noted that NESREA will sanction the quarry for violating the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

“Our preliminary investigation shows contradiction to Quarry operating procedure and regulations,” Uboh added.

Uboh added that the agency will continue investigating and take further action against the facility in line with the National Environmental (Quarry and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

Meanwhile, NESREA has also sealed six recycling facilities in Ogijo, Ogun State, for failing to comply with environmental regulations.

Advertisement

The facilities were shut down in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Environment for non-adherence to the National Environmental (Battery Control) Regulations 2024 and a NESREA protocol on used lead-acid batteries (ULABs).

Ejiofor noted that the action is aimed at protecting public health and the environment from toxic lead and heavy metals released through unsafe recycling practices.

“Under the protocol, the facilities committed to manage ULAB slag and base metal residue in a safe, environmentally sound and socially responsible manner, and also prioritize staff health and safety including an annual blood lead testing and provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

“The recyclers, as duty to the host community and environmental responsibility are to conduct annual environmental impact audits on surrounding communities, transition to cleaner recycling technologies and participate in pilot projects for slag reuse for bricks and cement raw materials.

“NESREA in collaboration with Ogun State government and other partners under the Project for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling (PROBAMET)had carried out extensive assessment and sensitization of the operators in the sector on international best practices in the recycling sector,” the statement said.

She noted that NESREA plans to take action against other non-compliant operators.

Advertisement

Ogijo is a hub for battery recycling but has faced issues with lead contamination, soil degradation, and air pollution due to improper handling of battery waste.