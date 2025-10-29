Nestlé Nigeria Pays $20m Debt Amid 33% Revenue Surge

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nestlé Nigeria Plc for the first nine months of 2025, posted a profit after tax of ₦72.5bn and completed an early repayment of a $20m inter-group foreign exchange debt in the third quarter.

The company’s solid earnings reflect sustained business growth and improved operational efficiency despite macroeconomic challenges.

According to its unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025, Nestlé Nigeria recorded a 33 per cent increase in revenue to ₦884.5bn, up from ₦664.9bn in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating profit surged by 63.6 per cent to ₦181.3bn, compared to ₦110.8bn in the same period last year, driven by strong sales momentum and disciplined cost management.

The multinational food and beverage firm reported a profit before tax of ₦127.9bn, marking a significant turnaround from the pre-tax loss of ₦255.4bn posted in the first nine months of 2024.

Advertisement

This recovery was further reinforced by a balance sheet position, with shareholders’ equity improving by ₦72.5bn within the review period.

In a statement accompanying the results, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, described the company’s performance as evidence of the sustainability of its return to profitability since the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The results for the nine months signify the sustainability of our return to profitability since the fourth quarter of 2024. The topline growth of 33 per cent during this period, along with a profit after tax of ₦72.5bn, clearly illustrate that our dedication to operational excellence and robust fundamentals are producing the desired outcomes,” Elhusseini said.

He further disclosed that Nestlé Nigeria made an early repayment of a $20m inter-group forex debt in the third quarter of 2025 , a move that underscores its strengthened financial position and prudent treasury management.

Looking ahead, the Nestlé boss reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustaining growth through efficient margin management, accelerated business transformation, and investments that create long-term value across its stakeholder network.

Advertisement

“We remain focused on enhancing our margin management initiatives, accelerating transformation of our business, and investing in programs that create sustainable value for our employees, consumers, communities, and partners across our value chain,” he added.

The company said its strong 2025 performance so far highlights its resilience in navigating Nigeria’s challenging business environment, leveraging innovation, cost discipline, and operational excellence to sustain profitability and market leadership.