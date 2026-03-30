Netanyahu Avoids Early Elections As Israel Passes Record Defense Budget

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Israel’s parliament on Monday approved its largest-ever $270 billion budget, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid early elections and maintain his coalition government through the fall, even as the country navigates escalating conflict with Iran and rising regional tensions.

The marathon overnight session, held in a bomb-shelter-adjacent auditorium due to repeated missile sirens from Iran, underscored the precarious security situation facing Israelis.

Lawmakers debated a last-minute $250 million amendment to ultra-Orthodox schools, fueling opposition criticism that the government prioritized community interests over national security amid a costly war.

“The government of gluttony and evasion carried out a nocturnal heist,” wrote former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on social media, reflecting widespread opposition frustration over increased spending for communities exempt from military service.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called it “the greatest theft in the state’s history,” while far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised the budget for “taking care of all Israeli citizens, without exception.”

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The $270 billion plan includes a 20% boost for the Ministry of Defense, increasing its budget to $45 billion to support operations against Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Military analysts note that the expanded defense spending is designed to bolster Israel’s deterrence capability and maintain operational readiness amid daily missile strikes targeting civilian areas.

Beyond domestic politics, the war’s wider repercussions are felt globally. Iranian attacks on oil infrastructure and threats to the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted shipping and contributed to rising energy prices worldwide.

Netanyahu’s government has also extended wartime guidelines for civilians, including restrictions on large gatherings and instructions to stay near bomb shelters, coinciding with the first days of the Passover holiday.

Passing the budget secures Netanyahu’s government until the fall, giving him a window to consolidate political support before the next election.

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Analysts say the move allows him to present a narrative of stability and strong leadership amid regional instability.

However, opinion polls suggest that while Israelis broadly support the war effort, the prime minister’s political coalition has not gained significant popularity, highlighting the domestic tensions that persist even during wartime.

For Netanyahu, the approval marks a strategic win. It provides fiscal resources to sustain the defense apparatus, allows key ministries to operate without interruption, and postpones politically risky elections until after the immediate pressures of war subside.

Yet, critics warn that prioritizing ultra-Orthodox funding while civilians face security risks may deepen societal divisions at a time when national unity is most needed.

As the conflict with Iran continues, with Hezbollah activity in Lebanon intensifying, the budget’s passage signals Israel’s determination to maintain both its domestic governance and regional military posture.

The coming months will test the government’s ability to balance the demands of war, fiscal responsibility, and political legitimacy, while keeping Israel’s strategic interests aligned with its security and international obligations.