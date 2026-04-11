Netanyahu Says Campaign Against Iran ‘Not Over’ Despite Ceasefire

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel’s military campaign against Iran is far from finished, even as a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran holds.

Speaking before a large map highlighting Iran and its regional areas of influence, Netanyahu said: “This is not the end of the campaign. It is merely a preparation on our way to achieve all of our goals. We still have more to do.”

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasised that Israel still has key objectives to complete and will achieve them either through agreement or renewed fighting.

He added that Iran entered the ceasefire pause battered and weaker than ever, while making clear that the truce does not cover Israel’s continued operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The remarks come amid the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which Israel says was coordinated with it. Netanyahu’s comments signal that while Washington and Tehran may be observing a temporary pause, Israel reserves the right to continue pursuing its own military objectives independently.

Iran and Hezbollah have not yet responded to Netanyahu’s latest remarks.