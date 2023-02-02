Netflix-Users-React-As-Password-Sharing-Ends

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular movie streaming service, Netflix, has finalized plans to start preventing subscribers from sharing their account passwords with people who are not members of their families.

The company has been trying to discourage password sharing to encourage people to create their own accounts and become paying subscribers.

According to the new policy, Netflix will now require users to connect using the Wi-Fi at the primary location of the owner of the account at least once every 31 days. Should anyone try to sign into an account outside that location, they will be asked to create their own account or their device will be blocked from accessing Netflix.

“To ensure that your devices are associated with your primary location, Netflix is now asking users to connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days,” the platform revealed.

The streaming giant added that it will be able to determine users’ location with the use of IP addresses, device IDs and account activity.

The update has caused uproar on social media as users condemn the platform’s decision. Netflix has been trending on the microblogging platform, Twitter, since the news broke with hashtags like #cancelnetflix and #netflixpassword among others.

Users were also quick to accuse Netflix of being insincere as the platform had put out a tweet back in 2017, promoting password sharing on the platform.

A few Netflix users shared screenshots of their cancelled subscriptions on Twitter as they said goodbye to the app over the new rules. Here are a few other reactions from Twitter:

@PhilipdeFranco tweeted, “I wonder how many people are going to switch to pirating Netflix shows just as a middle finger to Netflix’s new password-sharing BS. They’ve somehow become one of the shittiest streamers after being the biggest uncontested rockstar for years.”

@GoodVibePolitik tweeted, “Netflix is vastly overestimating just how much its users need it because the minute they get booted for password-sharing their users aren’t going to say “Oh golly gee I have to get an account now!” they’re going to go to literally any other streaming service.”

@dabiggbae,”Netflix doesn’t have the pull to do that no password sharing nonsense. They are gonna lose that platform for good.”

Olympic gold medal gymnast, Simone Biles shared that she might cancel her subscription simply because she doesn’t want to have to log into her account every 31 days, tweeting, “I may quit netflix simply because I’m lazy & hate re-entering my password.”

Other users thought it was selfish of Netflix to reduce the value of what people pay for and dictate how they use their accounts, adding that since the payment is for a specific number of screens, it shouldn’t matter where those screens are located.

@McWilliamsRosey tweeted, “This is going to be delicious. Watching Netflix implode. They think very highly of themselves, dictating how people use their accounts now? As if there’s no rival platforms to contend with?”

@stovepost tweeted, “Never forget that @netflix purposefully supported password sharing for their growth. You are paying for a certain number of screens, it shouldn’t matter where those screens are located.”

@villainmorris tweeted, “the thing about the netflix password sharing decision is that, in practical terms, they are actively reducing the value for money of their accounts for everyone, regardless of whether they’re already sharing their passwords or not. everyone is getting less now.”

One user, @cityofmon, said password sharing is not the reason the platfrom is losing money, rather its the selection of films and shows on the platform. She tweeted, “the funniest thing about this whole netflix debacle is that they think password sharing is what’s losing them money when in fact it’s the dwindling selection and cancelling popular shows after like 1 season Imao.”

A few other users pointed out how unfair the new rule is for families whose members do not live under the same roof such as separated parents and university students, among others.

@photonsmight tweeted, “Not only are Netflix’s new password sharing rules deplorable, there’s so many ways it can prevent people who live in the same house from being able to access their own Netflix, you shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to use your own service.”

@OrderMeAPizza tweeted, “People who travel for work, kids with divorced parents, university students, the elderly family members who rely on password sharing because they don’t know how to set up an account……yeah RIP Netflix.”