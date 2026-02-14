Neto Hat-Trick Fires Chelsea Past Hull City In FA Cup

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea delivered a ruthless display at the MKM Stadium as they swept aside Hull City to book their place in the next round of the cup, powered by a sensational hat-trick from Pedro Neto and a trio of assists from Liam Delap.

From the opening whistle, the Blues asserted their authority, moving the ball with precision and intensity that left the hosts chasing shadows.

The breakthrough arrived in the 40th minute when Delap threaded a perfectly weighted pass into Neto’s path. The Portuguese winger made no mistake, calmly slotting home to give Chelsea a deserved first-half lead.

The second half resumed in similar fashion, with Chelsea maintaining control and pressing for more. Neto doubled his tally in spectacular style in the 51st minute, whipping in a direct corner kick that sailed over everyone and into the back of the net a moment of audacity that stunned both the crowd and the Hull defence.

The visitors were relentless. Just eight minutes later, rising star Estevao Willian extended the advantage, finishing confidently in the 59th minute after yet another incisive assist from Delap, who was pulling the strings throughout the encounter.

The crowning moment came in the 71st minute. Delap once again turned provider, delivering his third assist of the night for Neto to complete his first senior career hat-trick. The finish was composed, the celebration emphatic a statement performance from a player at the peak of his confidence.

It was a dominant and commanding showing from the world champions, whose quality and depth were on full display away from home. Hull City struggled to contain Chelsea’s fluid attack, and by the final whistle, the result felt inevitable.

With this resounding victory at the MKM Stadium, Chelsea march confidently into the next round, buoyed by a performance that underlined their pedigree and attacking firepower.