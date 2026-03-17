Neutralise Iran For ‘Crossing Red Line’, Gulf States Tell U.S.

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Gulf Arab states are pressing the United States to take decisive action against Iran as tensions escalate around the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Officials and diplomats warn that leaving Iran with significant military capabilities could allow it to continue threatening critical oil infrastructure and shipping lanes.

Recent missile and drone attacks have targeted airports, ports, and energy facilities across Gulf countries, disrupting flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil.

“There is a wide feeling across the Gulf that Iran has crossed every red line,” Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Saudi-based Gulf Research Center, told Reuters, reflecting mounting frustration among regional leaders.

He added, “At first we defended them and opposed the war. But once they began directing strikes at us, they became an enemy. There is no other way to classify them.”

Tensions between Iran and its Sunni Arab neighbors stretch back decades, shaped by regional influence, religious divisions, and competition over strategic energy routes.

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Past incidents, including the 2019 strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities that temporarily halved Saudi output, have heightened fears that Iran could hold the region’s energy lifeline hostage during disputes.

Gulf states have invested heavily in missile defense and naval systems, yet officials say they still rely on U.S. support to counter Iran’s long-range missile and drone threats.

President Donald Trump has called for regional backing of ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations.

Gulf states have not committed to direct involvement, citing concerns over potential retaliation or escalation.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has not yet coordinated a unified response to the crisis. So far, coordination has been limited to one virtual meeting of the Ministerial Council on March 1, 2026, with no emergency leaders’ summit convened, leaving a fragmented approach despite shared security threats.

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The United Arab Emirates has emphasized restraint while affirming its right to protect sovereignty.

Analysts say Gulf leaders face a delicate balance between deterring Iranian aggression and avoiding direct involvement.

A professor of Near Eastern studies, Bernard Haykel, said Iran’s ability to influence the Strait of Hormuz gives it significant leverage and that “if it’s not addressed, this danger will be long-term.”

The stakes extend beyond regional security. Disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz affect global energy markets.

Beyond oil, Gulf leaders worry the crisis could undermine trade, tourism, and investor confidence.