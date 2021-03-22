NEW EVIDENCE: AstraZeneca Vaccine Effective Across All Ethnicity – U.S. Report

The United States branch of the British owned AstraZeneca Plc and the Biomedical Advanced Development Authority (BARDA) have released a fresh report on the AstraZeneca vaccine which showed “comparable efficacy results across ethnicity”.

The report said the vaccine was found to be 79% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

The AstraZeneca US disclosed this on Monday as part of the outcome of its “US Phase III trial of AZD1222” conducted on about 32,449 participants.

The report also captured that the vaccine had 100% efficacy in preventing a patient from severe disease and hospitalization.

On her part, Co-lead Principal Investigator for the trial, Ann Falsey, said there should be no doubt about the capability of the vaccine in treating the coronavirus.

“These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it’s exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time. This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus,” she said.

The announcement followed the suspension of the vaccine by about 18 countries, including Austria and Germany.

The Austrian government had on March 7 halted the administration of the vaccine, stating that a 49-year-old woman had passed on after receiving it.

It also said that another person had blood-clots in the lungs from taking a jab.

Following to the development, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) initiated its own investigation and subsequently advised the continued use of the vaccine, saying the issue of blood clot was rare among millions of people that had taken it.

The World Health Organization had also approved continued use of the vaccine based on the EMA report.