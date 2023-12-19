New FAAN MD Goofs On Resumption, Gets Agency’s Name Wrong

In a gaffe that has raised eyebrows, Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku, the newly appointed Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), got her agency’s name wrong in her first official statement on Monday.

Onabanjo-Kuku’s appointment as FAAN MD came as part of a wider reshuffle in the aviation sector, with President Bola Tinubu sacking the heads of several agencies and ordering investigations into alleged financial mismanagement in the NCAA.

Onabanjo-Kuku, who took over the reins of FAAN on Monday, took to Twitter to announce her resumption of duty.

However, she referred to her agency as the “Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria” instead of the “Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).”

Her tweet read, “Today, I returned to the aviation sector after a few years away as I officially took over the reins as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official). It was inspiring to meet the highly motivated & capable management & staff.”

Today, I returned to the aviation sector after a few years away as I officially took over the reins as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official). It was inspiring to meet the highly motivated & capable management & staff. — Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku (@BunmiOnabanjo) December 18, 2023

FAAN is a national asset designed to operate airport infrastructure and equipment, and is a tool for economic development. It is the gateway to our nation. I appreciate the work put in by my predecessors to build such an enduring institution. — Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku (@BunmiOnabanjo) December 18, 2023

I must thank Mr. President, @officialABAT, for trusting me with this great assignment and the Honourable Minister, @fkeyamo, for the confidence reposed in me. I promise to spend every waking minute earning that trust by working within the framework of the Renewed Hope Agenda. — Bunmi Onabanjo-Kuku (@BunmiOnabanjo) December 18, 2023

The error, though seemingly minor, may raise questions about her competency just hours into her tenure.

The slip-up may also overshadow what was meant to be a fresh start for FAAN under Onabanjo-Kuku’s stewardship.

President Tinubu sacked the previous FAAN MD, Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, and replaced him with Onabanjo-Kuku, among other directives.

Onabanjo-Kuku has over 20 years of experience advising organizations on strategy and transformation initiatives across industries.

She served as Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation from 2011-2014, where she was a key team member involved in major infrastructure development projects for the aviation sector.

This included leading the development of a $500 million concessionary loan from China’s Exim Bank for new airport terminals and working on the feasibility study for the proposed national carrier.

After exiting public service, Onabanjo-Kuku took on consulting roles focused on driving growth, including financial services.

She served as Vice President and Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Onabanjo-Kuku was the EY-Parthenon Leader for West Africa, leading the firm’s strategy and transformation work. She has also held senior roles at Bank PHB, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte Consulting.