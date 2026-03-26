New Lagos CP Warns Officers Against Brutality, Unprofessional Conduct

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…Vows Tough Stance On Crime

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, on Thursday warned officers and men of the command against brutality and all forms of unprofessional conduct, declaring that any personnel found wanting would face sanctions in line with the law.

Fatai gave the warning in his inaugural address as he formally assumed office as the 42nd Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, where he also vowed to intensify the fight against crime and ensure that criminal elements find no haven in the state.

The new police commissioner said the Lagos State Police Command under his leadership would be guided by discipline, professionalism, accountability, and strict respect for human rights.

He said all police operations would be conducted within the framework of the law, stressing that abuse of office and misconduct would not be tolerated.

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“To the officers and men of this Command: discipline, professionalism, and integrity will be non-negotiable. All operations will be guided by the rule of law and strict respect for fundamental human rights.

“The Command maintains zero tolerance for police brutality and all forms of unprofessional conduct. Any personnel found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws and regulations,” he said.

Fatai, who expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu, for entrusting him with the responsibility, described his appointment as a call to service, responsibility, and accountability to the millions of Lagos residents who rely on the police for protection.

He also acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Olorundare Jimoh, and pledged to sustain and build on the security architecture and operational strategies already established in the command.

Describing Lagos as Nigeria’s economic hub and one of sub-Saharan Africa’s leading megacities, Fatai noted that the state presents complex and evolving security challenges that require proactive and strategic policing.

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He said the command would adopt intelligence-led, technology-driven, proactive, and community-based policing strategies to tackle insecurity and maintain law and order across the state.

According to him, the operational focus of the command would include reducing crime to the barest minimum, combating cultism and violent crimes, strengthening visibility policing, ensuring discipline on the roads, and restoring peace in identified black spots across Lagos.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and property. We will adopt proactive, intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based policing strategies to effectively address security challenges across the State. Criminal elements and violators of the law will find no safe haven in Lagos,” he said.

The police commissioner also pledged to deepen community engagement, saying residents must be encouraged to see the police as partners in progress.

He said building trust and strengthening cooperation with communities would remain central to his policing strategy, while collaboration with the media would also be enhanced to support timely and responsible dissemination of information.

Fatai further identified youth engagement as a critical area of focus, noting that constructive engagement with young people would help foster peace, prevent crime, and promote better understanding between the police and the public.

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On security coordination, he said the command would continue to work closely with the military and other security and intelligence agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to improve intelligence sharing and strengthen joint operations.

He also assured officers and men of the command that their welfare, training, and motivation would receive due attention, noting that a motivated workforce is crucial to effective policing and service delivery.

In addition, he said the command would leverage modern technology and enhance operational capacity, including the revitalisation of key investigative units, to improve crime prevention and detection across the state.

The new commissioner urged Lagos residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of security agencies, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.

“To the good people of Lagos State, I urge you to remain lawabiding, vigilant, courteous and supportive. If you see something, say something. Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.