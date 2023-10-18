New Leadership Needs Your Support, ICPC Chairman Tells Staff, Unveils Scorecard

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has told staff the incoming leadership needs their support even as he unveiled the scorecard of the Fourth Board of the Commission which commenced in February 2019.

The outgoing ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye presented the scorecard while making his opening remarks at a two-day Capacity Building Workshop on “Management and Behavioural Change for Management Staff of ICPC” on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State.

He said, “The Compendium documents the achievements of the 4th Board under my watch, and it summarises what God has helped us to achieve. Even though I worked hard, God backed me up. Whatever you find in the book, you’ll see the unseen hand of God there.”

He also noted that ICPC was in transition, and so the management and staff should be prepared for the changes that are coming.

He said, “ICPC is in transition, as many of you know. A new Chairman is imminent. Since I got into ICPC, I’d always reminded that I’ll leave. It’s in transition because we are going to have a new board, it’s inevitable. New Chairman, new Board and new directors.”

He explained that the intention of that management training held this year is “to stabilise the institution and the new leadership who will definitely need support.”

He advised the staff to sit up and work well. “If you don’t measure up, ICPC will go down.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the current Attorney General of Jigawa State as the new chairman of the agency.