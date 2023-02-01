New Naira Imbroglio: POS Operators Impose N1,000 Charge On N5,000 Withdrawal, Blame Cash Shortage

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The scarcity of cash currently being experienced as a result of the implementation of the new Naira redesigned policy has forced Point of Sale Operators to impose a charge of N1,000 on withdrawal of N5,000, THE WHISTLER can report.

Findings on Wednesday in the city centre and within the satellite towns showed that the charges were imposed by the POS merchants as a result of the paucity of cash in most of the banks in Abuja.

While many of the POS terminal visited had their shops locked because of shortage of cash, the few that operated imposed very huge charges on cash withdrawal.

In Bwari for instance which is about 35 kilometers to the city centre, many of the POS operators charged between N1,000 and N1,500 for withdrawal of N10,000 while for N5,000 withdrawal, the sum of between N500 and N700 was imposed as transaction charges.

Speaking in a chat with THE WHISTLER, one of the POS merchants identified as Abdulahi said that it has become very difficult to get cash from both the banking hall and the Automated Teller Machines.

He said, “There is shortage of cash here in Bwari because many of the banks’ ATM are not dispensing cash. The few ones that are working had plenty of queues. I am a businessman and it will not be profitable for me to do business in a manner that will make me incur loss.

“We spend so much time on the queues to get this cash and if after spending two or three hours on the queue and I’m only able to get few cash, you won’t expect me to give it out to customers without adequate compensation.”

In Gwarimpa, findings revealed that it costs a charge of about N2,000 to withdraw the sum of N10,000.

One of the POS merchants told THE WHISTLER that the inability to get adequate cash from the banks was responsible for the huge charges.

He said, “Go round this Gwarimpa, how many of the bank ATMs are even dispensing cash? They are very few. Yesterday, I spent almost four hours to get cash in one of the banks. The cash is not even enough for how much I need daily to run my business. So, there is nothing I can do but to use the little cash to maximize the profit for myself.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that the operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested an undisclosed number of persons involved in the sale of the new naira notes.

The service in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, accused unnamed commercial bank officials of aiding the crime.

The statement, titled, ‘DSS intercepted syndicates selling new currency notes, bank official implicated,’ read in part, “The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.

“In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some commercial bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its commands and formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.”