New NCWD DG Asabe Bashir Unveils Vision For Nigerian Women

Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir has formally taken over as the new Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD).

Bashir, during her official take-over in Abuja on Monday, revealed her plans for Nigerian women.

The new NCWD DG, who anchored her vision for Nigerian women on “re-structure, re-position and re-branding,” promised to bring her wealth of experience to bear, “so that this monumental Resource Centre can further gain both wider national and international recognitions.”

Bashir said, “In this vein, we shall “re-structure”, “re-position” and “re-brand” the Centre, for optimum results, towards empowering the Nigerian women; and for overall national development.”

Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir (right) during official take-over as Director-General, National Centre for Women Development

According to her, “I stand before you today, to declare that the National Centre for Women Development is now a “NEW BORN BABY”, therefore we must nurture it together. In this regard, let us stand-up as patriots, to further “nurture” her; to further “protect” her; and to further “develop” her together. As joint stakeholders, the Centre is one of our own avenues of contributing directly to Nigeria’s development, and the development of Nigerian women in particular.

“Being a strong advocate of gender equality and women’s rights; under my leadership, the Centre will further synergize and continue to collaborate with all relevant Women Organizations and stakeholders, both nationally and internationally, to ensure that the challenges hindering women emancipation and development are drastically combated.”

Challenging the workforce at the Centre, Bashir noted that “to achieve these goals, all hands must be on deck. We all need to continue to remain diligent and passionate with the jobs we are all employed to do. We are all here, because Government believed that we have something to offer; first, for the progress of Centre, as well as overall National Development.

“On my part, I will strive as much as possible, to tap all the required resources and ensure that a very friendly and progressive working environment is provided for the teeming work-force, for optimum productivity and greater results to be achieved; particularly, in the area of Internal Revenue Generation (IGR).”

The NCWD pledged that she will “work towards consensus with all segments of society including relevant government agencies, financial institutions of which the Central Bank is key, international organizations such as the UN-Women, European Union, ECOWAS, and civil society amongst others. We will work towards deepening women engagement in politics especially as we head towards 2023 general elections.”

Bashir, a one-time member of the House of Reps and two-term State House of Assembly member, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 15, 2021 but her appointment took effect from April 10, 2021.