New NYSC DG Assumes Office Today

The newly appointed Director General, DG of National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assumed office today ,Friday May 3, 2019 at its headquarters in Abuja.

The NYSC confirmed the DG’s assumption of office in a statement released on Thursday.

“The newly-appointed DG will assume office on Friday. He will take over from Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure at a ceremony at the National Directorate Headquarters of the NYSC, Abuja,” NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi said.

The 18th DG hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and obtained a PhD in History from the University of Abuja.

His assumption of office is regardless of a probe by the senate over his appointment which was done by the Army after the president Muhammadu Buhari started a 10 day private visit to the United Kingdom.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had on April 26 redeployed the former DG of the scheme, Maj. Gen. Suleman Kazaure, and eight other generals in a major shake-up released from the army headquarters, Abuja.

Kazaure, who was the 17th NYSC DG, was redeployed by the Nigerian Army to head the Resource Centre, Abuja, as a senior resource person.

Recall also that the Senate had on April 30 given its Committee on Youth and Sports one week to probe the Army’s appointment of Ibrahim, after a motion by Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi State.

The senator in its deliberation had argued the appointment of the new DG for the NYSC as the sole responsibility of the President and not that of the Army headquarters.

Melaye had said, “According to Section 5 of the NYSC Act, a DG is to be appointed by the President. The Chief of Army Staff through a signal removed the DG and through a signal appointed his replacement. The Act gave authority to the President. Previous DGs were appointed by the President. The NYSC is not a formation of the Nigerian Army but was created by the Act of the National Assembly.”