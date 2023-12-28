New Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa Visits Akeredolu’s Family In Ibadan

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday evening paid a condolence visit to the family of his former boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Aiyedatiwa was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council and some lawmakers who all signed the condolence register at the residence located in the Jericho area of Ibadan.

Advertisement

The new governor and his entourage were received by members of the family led by Akeredolu’s younger brother, Kola.

The Ondo governor assured the grieving family that he will sustain all the legacies of his former boss and ensure prosperity of the state.

Aiyedatiwa described the late Akeredolu as a courageous leader who stood firm and never took the interest of his people for granted.

“We are here as a government under my leadership as the governor of Ondo state on behalf of the people of Ondo State to pay a condolence visit to the immediate and extended family of our former governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, who passed on yesterday. We are here in his private home here in Ibadan.

Advertisement

“We have to do this because he has always been our leader, a courageous one for that matter, one who has governed Ondo State in the last six and half to seven years, with great courage and with many legacies he has left behind.

“He is an exemplary leader, a courageous one, a leader that believes in fairness, equity and justice. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria who speaks on national issues so that adjustments and proper decisions can be made concerning any issue in Nigeria. So he’s known for that, as an activist.

“Today, he’s no more and we have to pay him that respect by coming to the family to condone and commiserate with them and we have done that. We pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And for those of us that he has left behind, we will emulate some of the values, the sterling qualities that he was known for so that we can keep on with the legacies that he has left behind.”

Responding to Ondo governor, Kola Akeredolu thanked Aiyedatiwa and the entourage for the visit and prayed for them.

Governor Aiyedatiwa Visits Akeredolu’s Family In Ibadan

Advertisement

Governor Aiyedatiwa Visits Akeredolu’s Family In Ibadan