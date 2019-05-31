New Oyo Gov, Makinde Revokes Ajimobi’s Last-Minute Appointments

The newly sworn-in Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has revoked the last-minute appointments made by his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi had during his last days in office as Oyo state governor, appointed 11 Permanent Secretaries into the state public service.

Those the former governor appointed were: Oladeinde F.N, Jimoh A.A, Abioye Christiana, Eyitayo Adejoke, Ajagbe J.O, Adedigba A.A, Adebowale Balogun, Olaleye Iyabo Olayinka, Olanrewaju T.A, Fatoki Yinka, Audu Akeem.

Advertisement

But in a meeting he summoned with the new permanent secretaries on Friday, Governor Makinde announced the immediate reversal to the appointees.

His spokesperson, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirmed the development: “Governor Makinde will be very consistent and finicky with all his campaign promises and this is not an exception.

“The governor said that all transactions either contractually or in terms of appointments and promotions that were done especially between Monday March 11 and May 28 would be given closer scrutiny particularly because of the obvious mischief that has been introduced into the whole governance within this period.

Advertisement

“So, it’s true that during the campaign period, the governor promised that the people of the state would not have him in the Governor’s Office to embark on distractive traditional probe but the brazen attitude that bothers on attempt to block the success of the current administration has made the governor to decide the latest course of action which is to reverse many of the policies and actions of the Ajimobi administration at the eve of his exit because they were borne out of malice.

“So, just like he made good the promise to cancel the N3, 000 paid by parents on their public secondary school children and open the Governor’s Office flyover for every citizen of Oyo State, in the same manner he is dealing with the issue of the appointment of the permanent secretaries and civil servants.”