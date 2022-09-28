New Poll Shows Peter Obi As Top Presidential Candidate

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A new opinion poll has shown that a majority of the electorate in Nigeria have pledged their support for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the poll by Bloomberg, 92% of the respondents had decided who they intended to vote for and 72% of them picked Peter Obi as their first choice, while among those who were still undecided, 45% said Obi would most likely receive their vote.

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, received support from 16% of the decided voters, while 23% of the undecided voters said he was their preferred candidate.

Finally Presidential flag bearer for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, received support from 9% of the decided voters, while 17% of the undecided voters said the would receive their votes.

The survey was conducted on 3,973 Nigerians from September 5-20. Respondents were selected based on gender, age and location across all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Majority of the respondents concluded that the most important issues facing Nigerian communities are corruption, security, the economy and jobs and more than 65% of them agreed that Obi is the best candidate to tackle these issues. Tinubu and Atiku came in second and third respectively on each issue.