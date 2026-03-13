New Tax Law Hits Wealthy Nigerians Harder, Says FCT-IRS

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango, said Nigeria’s new tax reform is designed to strengthen government revenue while supporting infrastructure development across the country.

Ango made the remark while speaking at the Tax Reform Conference 2026 organised by BusinessDay newspaper in Abuja.

The conference, themed “Navigating the New Tax Regime: What It Means for Your Wallet,” brought together policymakers, tax experts and business leaders to examine the implications of the country’s evolving tax structure.

According to him, the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, chaired by Taiwo Oyedele, carried out extensive work to simplify the tax framework and make it easier for individuals and businesses to understand and comply with.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his determination to see the reform through, noting that the President assembled seasoned tax professionals from the private sector to serve on the committee, including its chairman.

Ango, who also served as a member of the reform committee, further praised the President for establishing the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), which he described the move as a critical step towards ensuring the effective implementation of the reforms.

Advertisement

He explained that a major objective of the tax reform is to build a more efficient fiscal system capable of delivering sustainable revenue for national development.

“Taxation is not punitive. In fact, the most stable source of revenue is taxation. There is volatility in other sources of revenue, but not in taxation,” Ango said.

He added that funds generated from tax collection are channelled towards public infrastructure and essential services.

“In this new tax law, low-income earners get relief, while the wealthy will pay more. That is the intention of the government,” he noted.

The FCT-IRS boss urged individuals and organisations liable to tax to remain responsible and comply with their tax obligations, stressing that public services and infrastructure depend significantly on revenue generated from taxation.

Advertisement

Ango also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as notable infrastructural transformation recorded across the territory in the last two years.

According to him, the minister has focused on expanding infrastructure both within the city centre and in satellite towns across the FCT.

He further called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory to file their tax returns before the March 31 deadline to avoid penalties.