New U.S. Bill On Nigeria: Reckoning For Terrorists, Relief For The Persecuted

Last week in Washington, a bill with a long name and serious implications for Nigeria was introduced by a group of powerful U.S. lawmakers. It is called the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, also known as HR 7457.

On paper, it is about reports and oversight. In reality, it is about pressure, power and how the world now views Nigeria’s security crisis.

The bill was sponsored by Republican lawmakers Riley Moore and Chris Smith, with backing from senior figures in the U.S. Congress. It directs the U.S. Secretary of State to submit a detailed report on religious persecution in Nigeria, especially attacks against Christians and to assess how the Nigerian government is responding. This is not just another foreign statement of concern; it is a warning shot for Nigeria.

The bill raises the stakes against Boko Haram, ISWAP and violent Fulani militias. The Act opens the door for expanded U.S. sanctions against individuals and groups involved in religious violence.

That includes travel bans, frozen assets and possible targeting of financiers and collaborators under the Global Magnitsky Act.

Terror groups thrive in darkness and denial. This bill shines a brighter light on their operations, and it also encourages deeper investigation into how these groups are funded and protected, directly or indirectly.

Still, no terrorist group has ever been defeated by just paperwork in Washington. These groups will only weaken if Nigerian security forces become more effective, more professional and more trusted by the communities they are meant to protect.

The bill’s hardest hit is what it means for the Government. HR 7457 questions Nigeria’s commitment to protecting religious freedom and asks whether the government is doing enough to stop attacks, arrest perpetrators and prosecute them. It also demands answers on blasphemy laws, the application of Sharia and the safety of displaced communities.

The bill also reviews U.S. military and security assistance to Nigeria and asks the sensitive question of if the American support is helping to protect civilians or if it is enabling failure and impunity?

For a country that depends heavily on international security cooperation, this matters. If the U.S. Congress is not satisfied with Nigeria’s responses, aid could be reviewed, restructured or tied to strict conditions.

Nigerian officials may dismiss the bill as interference or exaggeration. But the reality is simple. Nigeria is a strategic partner of the U.S., and strategic partners are not treated with silence when things go wrong. They are pressured.

One of the most controversial parts of the bill focuses on blasphemy laws and Sharia courts in northern Nigeria. The U.S. wants to know the steps that Nigeria is taking to stop the use of these laws to persecute Christians and dissenters.

Ignoring the problem of mob killings, destruction of legal businesses (like what Hisba is doing in some northern states), wrongful arrests and death sentences linked to blasphemy allegations have damaged Nigeria’s image globally

Beyond politics and diplomacy, the bill speaks to the suffering of real people. It demands detailed reporting on internally displaced persons (IDPs), their safety, living conditions and chances of returning home.

Millions of Nigerians have been forced out of their communities by violence. Churches and mosques have been destroyed, farms abandoned and families scattered.

The concern, however, is balance. While the bill focuses heavily on Christian victims, Nigeria’s crisis affects people across religious lines. Muslims have also been killed, displaced and terrorized. Any solution that divides victims into categories risks worsening tensions rather than healing them.

The danger in HR 7457 is not that it exists, but that it simplifies Nigeria’s crisis into a single story of religious persecution. Nigeria’s insecurity is driven by many factors: weak policing, ethnic rivalries, land disputes, climate pressure, political neglect and organized crime. Religion is part of the story, but not the whole story.

If the bill leads to better accountability, stronger protection for civilians and serious reform of Nigeria’s security architecture, it could help. If it becomes a tool for naming and shaming without engagement, it will change little on the ground.

This bill tells us something important: Nigeria’s internal failures are no longer seen as purely internal. What happens in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Borno is now a subject of formal debate in the U.S. Congress. The right response is not anger or denial. It is action.

Nigeria does not need to be lectured on how to protect its citizens. But it does need to prove that it is willing and able to do so. If it fails, others will step in, not with solutions, but with conditions.

And that is the real meaning of the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.