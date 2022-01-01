New Year: Wike Bans Prostitution, Night Clubs In Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has announced a ban on the operation of night clubs and prostitution on Abacha road and other major streets across the state.

Wike, who disclosed this in his New Year message, said such activities cause noise and traffic nuisance in the state capital.

He said no responsible government would tolerate open display of sexual parties, street prostitution, drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

He also placed a ban on night trading along the Abacha road, saying the measure is geared towards protecting children from the harmful effect of the practices.

He urged residents to obey the directives as anyone found wanting would be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the state.

In a related development, the Governor has directed the chairmen of the 23 local governments to work with community leaders to identify illegal oil refining sites and report to his office for further action.

The governor, in his new year message also directed the chairman of Port Harcourt City, Allwell Ihunda to clampdown on the activities of illegal oil refiners in his area, especially, at the creek road axis.

The governor, also gave three weeks ultimatum to owners of abandoned trucks parked on major roads to remove them or risk impoundment.

He directed the chairmen of PHALGA, Obio/Akpor, Oyigbo, Eleme and Ikwerre local government areas to enforce the directive.