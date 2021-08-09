New York Governor Cuomo Faces Impeachment For ‘Assaulting 11 Women’

Impeachment proceedings is underway following state’s investigation which indicted the Governor of New York, United States Andrew Cuomo, over alleged sexual scandal involving 11 women.

Reuters reports that the New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has fixed Monday to hold a meeting on impeachment proceedings against the governor due to his refusal to resign from office.

In a 168-page report published on Tuesday, investigators had revealed that

Cuomo’s office was a ‘toxic’ workplace for some members of staff.

One of the women had filed a criminal complaint alleging that her boss deliberately touches her breast and rubs her backside in violation of her fundamental right.

The governor, Cuomo, had in a live broadcast, denied harassing anyone sexually.

But he accepted that he was fond of kissing people on the cheek and on their foreheads, adding that that was his way of showing gesture to people.

But, amid the development, the United States President, Joe Biden, has recommended that Cuomo, who belongs to same Democrat party as he, should resign.

Furthermore, the Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, resigned on Sunday following the indicting report.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said in a statement.