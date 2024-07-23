Newborn Baby Found Dead In Manhole In Port Harcourt

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A shocking discovery was made by members of the Diobu vigilante group on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, when they found the lifeless body of a day-old male child in a manhole on Ekwe/Ikweree road, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to Godstime Ihunwo, Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Orowurokwo attached to Diobu vigilante, the group was on patrol at around 5 am when they stumbled upon the gruesome find.

Ihunwo said he immediately reported the incident to the Nkpolu Police Division and contacted a human rights activist.

He explained: “At the early hours of today,23rd July,2024 at about 5am, I and my team were on patrol .On getting to Ikwerre road/Ekwe street Mile 3 Diobu,PortHarcourt,We discovered that a new born baby was dumped into a Man hole.

“We discovered that the baby was dead.It was a male.I quickly rushed down to Nkpolu Police Division to make an entry .I also contacted,Prince Wiro who is a human rights activist”.

Also, Prince Wiro, the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, has condemned the actions of the unidentified mother, describing them as “the height of wickedness.”