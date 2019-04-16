Newborn, Parents Killed As Gunmen Storm Naming Ceremony In Nasarawa

Advertisement

Unknown gunmen have struck a village in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state, killing a newborn, his parents and 12 others.

The gunmen struck while the naming ceremony of the baby was ongoing, and opened fire and the celebrants and guests.

Part of those killed include a pregnant woman, an aged person above 100 years, women and children.

Senator representing Nasarawa north, Philip Gyunka, while speaking with reporters on Monday, said, “The unfortunate thing is that both the celebrants- the father, mother and the boy were killed.

“A pregnant woman is involved in this attack. An aged person above 100 years is also involved in the attack. They did not spare women or children and this are the people that don’t have arms.”

Cairman of the local government, Samuel Mashi, who spoke to NAN said the incident happened around 10pm.

“They just started shooting sporadically on a community that was just having merriment,” he said.

“Unfortunately 16 people were killed in cold blood for just no reason.”

The chairman said security had been beefed up in the affected community and environs to forestall reprisal attacks and further breakdown of law and order.

Samson Gamu-Yare, Chun-Mada and chairman traditional council of Akwanga, described the attack as barbaric, calling on the state and federal government to urgently fish out the perpetrators of the attack.