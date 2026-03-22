Newcastle-Sunderland Match Halted After Discrimination Reports

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Newcastle’s match with Sunderland was paused early in the second half because of reports of discriminatory abuse from the crowd towards Sunderland player Lutsharel Geertruida.

Referee Anthony Taylor briefly stopped the Premier League match for three minutes in line with the competition’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol., external

In the 52nd minute, with play already stopped as Newcastle player Sven Botman was receiving treatment, Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka ran over to speak to Taylor.

Moments later Taylor spoke to both sets of coaching staff, Geertruida and Xhaka before restarting the game.

The Premier League has said the incident will be fully investigated.

Sunderland boss Regis le Bris, said: “He [Lutsharel Geertruida] looks OK. It is unacceptable and important to report and manage the situation properly. He looks OK, but we need to support him.”

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While Newcastle’s Eddie Howe added: “We don’t condone racism in any form and the club will investigate.”

The season-opening Premier League game between Liverpool and Bournemouth in August was stopped after then Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by someone in the Anfield crowd.

Newcastle were leading their Tyne-Wear rivals 1-0 at the time, although the match ultimately finished 2-1 to Sunderland thanks to Brian Brobbey’s late winner.

Meanwhile, police said they had made one arrest pre-game after reports there had been pockets of fighting.

“We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media in relation to Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters goading one another. In the main, everyone has co-operated and we are able to report that one arrest was made ahead of kick-off,” Northumbria Police said.